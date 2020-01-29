Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Rises By 14.0%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 247,278 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,618,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

