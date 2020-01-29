Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Declines By 10.7%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 641,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

VRCA stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 4.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

