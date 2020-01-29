Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Drops By 10.8%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 756,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 695,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 18,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

