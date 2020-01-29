Short Interest in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Increases By 14.1%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

