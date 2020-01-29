ShowHand Trading 32.9% Higher This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $26,271.00 and $8,585.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

