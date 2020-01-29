Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 13,545,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.