Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 2,141,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

