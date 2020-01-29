Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 20,235 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

