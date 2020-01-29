Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. National Western Life Group accounts for 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.47% of National Western Life Group worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.40. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $241.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.11.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWLI. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

