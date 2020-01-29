Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

