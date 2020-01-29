Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,928. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.