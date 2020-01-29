Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wendys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 86,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,088. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

