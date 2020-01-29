Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

