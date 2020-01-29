Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 525,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,949. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $151.65 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

