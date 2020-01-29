Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 980,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

