Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

