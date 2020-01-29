Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

