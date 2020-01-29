Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of II-VI worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in II-VI by 43.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.01. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.