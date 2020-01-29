Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,972 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ARCC remained flat at $$18.92 during trading on Wednesday. 44,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,770. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

