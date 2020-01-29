Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

AGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.20. 838,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

