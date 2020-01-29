Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $27.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10,265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,765 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 7,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

