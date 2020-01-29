Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $76.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $76,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 71,431 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,468,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. 497,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $118.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

