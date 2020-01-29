Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,869 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCK remained flat at $$21.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,694. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

