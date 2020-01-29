Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.22 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

NTR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

