Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.56% of Gladstone Land worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

