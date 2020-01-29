Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 35,670 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

