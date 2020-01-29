Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 68,868 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $4,318,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $6,431,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,333. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

