Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7,722.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.98. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

