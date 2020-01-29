Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 125,383 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,383 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.35% of Manitex International worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manitex International news, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,394. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. Manitex International Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Manitex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

