Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after buying an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 6,083,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.