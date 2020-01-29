Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 14,752 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Corning comprises 4.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Corning worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,567,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,980 shares of company stock worth $2,411,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

