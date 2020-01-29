Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 15,117 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 152.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $176.78. 749,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.