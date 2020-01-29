Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,919. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.