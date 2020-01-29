Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 27,846 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 188,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.