Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 1,074,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.