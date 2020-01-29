Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 34,102 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

VTR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

