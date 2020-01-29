Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 2.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sonoco Products worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SON remained flat at $$58.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.