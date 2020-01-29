Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Shares of SAFM traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

