Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 7,284 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Kennametal worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

