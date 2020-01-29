Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,103.84. 11,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,144. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $814.49 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,181.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,141.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.