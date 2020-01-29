Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,984. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $126.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

