SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. 16,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

