SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 124,724 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

