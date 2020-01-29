SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 16,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,572. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

