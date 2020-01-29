SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

