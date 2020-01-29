SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.84 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

