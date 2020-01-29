SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.