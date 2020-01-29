SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91,525 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 3.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $27,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1196 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

