SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.60. 7,747,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

