SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 1.91% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 166,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2173 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

